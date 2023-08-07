Georgia Mourns Shovi Landslide Victims

August 7 is declared a national day of mourning for the victims of the August 3 landslide that occurred at the Shovi resort in the municipality of Oni. From 00:00 on August 7 until 00:00 on August 8, national flags will be flown at half-mast on the entire territory of Georgia.

A memorial service for those who lost their lives in the disaster-stricken area will take place today in all churches of Georgia.

According to the latest official data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the tragedy in Shovi has claimed lives of 18 individuals, including several children’s. Due to the severely deteriorated condition of the bodies, the process of identifying the deceased is slow and requires DNA testing. 14 bodies have been identified so far. The search for the remaining 17 missing individuals is ongoing, with the assistance from the Defense Forces of Georgia. In total, 210 people were successfully evacuated from the affected area.

This morning, the chief of the Emergency Management Service, Temur Mghebrishvili, announced the initiation of an investigation into the Shovi disaster. He said that the case has been opened under two specific articles of the law, although there is possibility of reclassification.

Georgia’s international partners have expressed their solidarity and condolences to the families of the victims of the Shovi landslide and have offered their assistance to the ongoing rescue operation.

Also Read: