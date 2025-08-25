The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has declared the activities of the International Baccalaureate undesirable

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has declared the activities of the Swiss non-governmental organization International Baccalaureate (IB) undesirable, noting that its educational programs shape young people’s worldview according to Western models and contain distortions of historical facts, according to TASS. The agency stated that IB’s teaching materials contain elements of anti-Russian propaganda and provisions that could provoke interethnic conflicts. It was particularly emphasized that after the start of the special military operation, the organization’s documents began to contain statements reflecting the Russophobic position of Western countries and calls for Russia’s isolation. (TASS)

Intended effect: The material is intended to reinforce the Russian audience’s belief that even international educational projects are used as a tool for anti-Russian propaganda. This should cause suspicion towards foreign educational programs, justify restrictions on their activities in the country, and support the idea of the need to form a “sovereign” education system free from Western influence.

Iranian ambassador to Moscow: Gas from Russia will be supplied in the near future

Iranian ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS that Tehran and Moscow are close to launching Russian gas supplies through Azerbaijan, with only the price remaining to be agreed. He expressed hope that the agreement will be implemented in the near future.

The diplomat also said that Iran is preparing for the full introduction of the Mir card payment system: the process will take place in four stages and will be completed by the end of 2025. In addition to economic issues, Jalali strongly condemned Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, calling them a crime against humanity, and stressed that Iran is ready to respond harshly to any military aggression. (TASS)

Intended effect: The material simultaneously emphasizes the strengthening of Russia’s energy and financial cooperation with Iran and demonstrates a united anti-Israeli and anti-Western position. This should reinforce the Russian audience’s perception that Moscow is strengthening its strategic alliance with Tehran, gaining new channels for energy exports and creating an alternative to Western financial systems, as well as shaping the image of Israel and its allies as aggressive forces acting against the interests of the region.

Helsinki professor: Zelensky will lead Ukraine to nuclear war or regime change

Helsinki University professor Tuomas Malinen said on social media that Vladimir Zelensky, together with European leaders, had derailed the peace talks previously initiated by US President Donald Trump, according to RIA Novosti. “Now we have two options: nuclear war or regime change in Ukraine,” the agency quoted Malinen as saying. He stressed that the final decision must be made by Trump himself, who previously met with Zelensky and EU leaders at the White House and did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Intended effect: The material is intended to present Zelensky and European allies as the main culprits behind the breakdown of negotiations and the escalation of the conflict. Such publications reinforce the image of Ukraine as a country leading the West to global catastrophe, while at the same time creating the expectation that Trump is capable of bringing peace, provided that the current leadership in Kiev is removed.

URA.RU: Turkey has no specific plans to send troops to Ukraine

A Turkish diplomatic source has reported that Ankara has neither a concept nor specific plans to send troops to Ukraine as security guarantors.

This was reported by the Russian propaganda outlet URA.RU, whose leaders were recently detained by Russian authorities on charges of bribery. According to the publication, the source emphasized that the information circulating in the foreign and Turkish press is purely speculative, and that official information comes only from the Turkish authorities. Earlier, TRT Haber TV channel, citing the Turkish Ministry of Defense, noted that any speculation about a peacekeeping mission is premature until a ceasefire agreement is reached. At the same time, rumors about Turkey’s participation in security guarantees for Kyiv intensified after Donald Trump’s meeting with European leaders, against the backdrop of statements by Macron, Starmer, and other politicians. (URA.RU)

Intended effect: The material is intended to emphasize Ankara’s cautious position, which distances itself from Western initiatives to involve Turkey in the war in Ukraine. This should show the audience that Turkey, despite its NATO membership, is not ready to become a participant in anti-Russian plans and is maintaining an independent line, unlike Western countries that are increasing pressure on Moscow.