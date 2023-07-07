Six Georgian Citizens Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

According to the first deputy head of the State Security Service of Georgia, Aleksi Batiashvili, on the morning of 7 July representatives of the occupation forces illegally arrested six Georgian citizens near the village of Mejvriskhevi in the Gori region.

Alexi Batiashvili made the announcement while presenting the 2022 report of the State Security Service to the joint session of three parliamentary committees, adding that a hotline had been set up and international partners were involved so that “these individuals can return to their families as soon as possible”.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)