Security Services Condemn ‘Borderization’ Along Tskhinvali Occupation Line

07/10/2022 - 15:45
The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 7 October that Russian occupation forces carried out borderization near the village of Dvani, Kareli Municipality, and “illegally installed metal poles and barbed wire.”

According to the SSG, the hotline mechanism was activated and the European Union’s Monitoring Mission was notified, while the Co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) were also informed.

Per the SSG’s statement, Tbilisi plans to raise the issue at the next meeting of the Ergneti Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM).

“Illegal so-called borderization and the illegal installations erected as part of it, prevent free movement, complicate the daily life of the local population, and damage the security environment on the ground,” the SSG underscored and reiterated that full responsibility for the current process rests with the occupying force.

Significantly, this is the third case of illegal borderization along the Tskhinvali occupation line in the last week.

