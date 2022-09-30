The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported that the illegal ‘borderization’ process was carried out today in the territory adjacent to the village of Knolevi, Kareli Municipality, where Russian occupation forces installed metal poles and barbed wire.

The SSG denoted that the hotline mechanism was used and the European Union’s Monitoring Mission was informed about the incident.

According to the agency, “all facts of illegal borderization are discussed at the meetings of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM), as well as at the Geneva International Discussions.”

Per the SSG, “the illegal borderization process complicates the daily life of locals and damages the security environment, for which the occupying power is fully responsible.”

