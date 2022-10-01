News

Security Service Reports ‘Borderization’ Along Tskhinvali Occupation Line 

02/10/2022 - 02:09
2 1 minute read

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported on October 1 that the occupying Russian forces have installed the physical barriers – a process known as ‘borderization’ – on the territory adjacent to the village of Karapila, Kaspi Municipality.

The SSG said it has activated the hotline foreseen for reporting incidents and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were informed.

According to the agency, “the issue will be raised at the meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRMs).”

Earlier on September 30, the SSG reported that the installation of metal posts and barbed wire adjacent to the village of Knolevi, Kareli Municipality. 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

