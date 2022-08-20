Security Services Condemn ‘Borderization’ Along Tskhinvali Occupation Line

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) told Civil.ge on 20 August that the borderization process reported by media taking place near Okona village, Kareli Municipality, and Gremiskhevi village, Dusheti Municipality, is a “continuation of the illegal process that started in April 2021.”

“The hotline has been activated and the European Union’s Monitoring Mission has been notified about the illegal so-called cases of borderization. The information has been shared with the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID),” the SSG denoted.

According to the agency, “all facts of illegal borderization are discussed at the meetings of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM), as well as at [GID].”

Per the SSG, “the illegal borderization process complicates the daily life of locals and damages the security environment, for which the occupation regime is fully responsible.”

