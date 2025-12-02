Kobakhidze: 1,131 Illegal Migrants Expelled in 2025

Georgia expelled 1,131 illegal migrants in 2025, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a December 1 cabinet meeting, hailing what he called “impressive results” and adding that the government plans to expel “at least 3,500” more in 2026.

He noted the 1,131 expulsions carried out over 11 months are equivalent to the total number conducted over the previous seven years.

“Effectiveness has already been significantly increased, but the Migration Department within the Interior Ministry needs to be strengthened further. The minister and the ministry are working actively on this, and it will, of course, be reflected in future efforts in the area of combating illegal migration,” he said, adding that Georgia plans to expel at least 3,500 illegal migrants next year and fully eliminate illegal migration “within three to four years.”

While Kobakhidze’s figure covers expulsions from January through November, official data published by the Interior Ministry shows that 851 individuals had been expelled by the third quarter, as of September. The largest group consisted of Indian nationals, with 136 expulsions, followed by Iranian citizens, with 128, and Turkish nationals, with 81.

The surge in expulsions comes amid Georgian Dream’s tightened migration laws and increasingly hardline rhetoric on illegal migration. In June, the Georgian Dream parliament adopted a legislative package that, among others, allows for the expulsion of foreign nationals and the reentry bans for administrative and criminal offenses.

