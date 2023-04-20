In January-March 2023, Foreign Trade Increased by 22.1%

On April 20, the National Statistics Service of Georgia published preliminary data indicating that in January-March 2023, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 22.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, totaling $4.8 billion in value.

During the same period, exports from Georgia increased by 24.7% to $1.5 billion, while imports rose by 21% to $3.3 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance was $1.9 billion, representing 38.9% of its foreign trade turnover.

In January-March 2023, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with $673.7 million in trade volume, followed by Russia with $666.9 million, China with $376.0 million, Azerbaijan with $373.9 million, and Armenia with $321.4 million.

During the same period, Armenia was Georgia’s largest trade partner in exports with $216.9 million, followed by Azerbaijan with $180.7 million, Russia with $176.9 million, China with $133.3 million, and Kazakhstan with $122.2 million.

In terms of imports, Georgia’s largest trading partners were Turkey with $568.7 million, Russia with $490 million, United Stated with $261.8 million, China with $242.7 million, and Germany with $205.3 million.

In January 2023, the largest commodity groups in exports were led by motor cars – with 411.8 million US dollars. Then come: copper ores and concentrates – with 205.7 million US dollars; ferro-alloys – with 81.8 million US dollars; wine of fresh grapes – 56.5 million US dollars; nitrogenous fertilizers – 55.2 million US dollars; spirituous beverages – 39.7 million US dollars; hazelnuts and other nuts – 26.7 million US dollars; Natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters – 26.1 million US dollars; Gold – 24.1 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 22.9 million US dollars; other commodities – 511 million US dollars.

As for imports, the major commodity groups here are motor cars – with 474.5 million US dollars; petroleum and petroleum oils – with 251.2 million US dollars; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – 225 million US dollars; copper ores and concentrates – 130.7 million US dollars; medicaments put up in measured doses – 114.8 million US dollars; telephone sets – with 87.1 million US dollars; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – 47.2 million US dollars; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes – 29 million US dollars; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – 28.9 million US dollars; Structures and parts of structures of iron or steel – 27.8 million US dollars; other commodities – 1.9 billion US dollars.

