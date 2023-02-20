Foreign Trade up by 29.1% in January 2023

Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 29.1% in January 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to USD 1.46 billion, according to the preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on February 20.

During the same period, exports increased by 38.5% to USD 459 million and imports by 25.2% to USD 1 billion. The negative trade balance was USD 543.9 million, or 37.2% of foreign trade turnover.

Source: National Statistics Office of Georgia

Russia topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 263.6 million, followed by Turkey – USD 196.1 million, Azerbaijan — USD 120.4 million, Armenia – USD 99.8 million and China — USD 96.9 million.

Russia was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 87.8 million, followed by Armenia – USD 69.8 million, Azerbaijan — USD 51.9 million, Kazakhstan – USD 32.8 million and China — USD 31.7 million.

Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, China and Germany were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 175.8 million, 164.7 million, USD 68.5 million, USD 65.2 million, and USD 63.4 million, respectively.

Source: National Statistics Office of Georgia

Cars topped the list of exports commodities in January 2023 with USD 104.3 million. The were followed by copper ores and concentrates – USD 68.1 million; ferroalloys – USD 50.8 million; nitrogen fertilizers – USD 20.8 million; motor vehicles for transportation of ten or more persons – USD 17.9 million; wine of fresh grapes – USD 15.9 million; spirits – USD 12.7 million; gold – USD 9.97 million; cigars, cigarillos and cigarettes – USD 7.7 million; nuts – USD 7.5 million; other commodities – USD 143.3 million.

Petroleum gases were on the top of the list of imports with USD 92 million; followed by cars – USD 86.4 million; petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 82.3 million; copper ores and concentrates – USD 71.7 million; telephone sets – USD 28.7 million; medicines – USD 23.2 million; motor vehicles for transportation of ten or more persons – USD 15.2 million; tractors – USD 9.2 million; automatic data processing machines – USD 9.1 million; trucks – USD 7.7. million; other commodities – USD 577.6 million.

