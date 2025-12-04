Georgian Dream FM Botchorishvili Attends OSCE Ministerial in Vienna

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili is attending the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna from December 3-5. She met with the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu, with additional bilateral meetings scheduled.

Elina Valtonen, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finland’s Foreign Minister, who visited Tbilisi as part of her tour to the South Caucasus in October, referenced Georgia in her opening address to the Council on December 4.

“In Georgia, our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity remains firm through the Geneva International Discussions and Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism. We advanced engagement with civil society and explored water diplomacy. My visit also addressed democratic backsliding and the essential role of civil society and the freedom of people,” she said.

Meeting with OSCE Secretary General

On December 3, Botchorishvili met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu.

“Minister Botchorishvili discusses the Russia-Georgia conflict and the grave security, human rights, and humanitarian situation in the occupied regions,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported, adding, “The OSCE’s engagement in the peaceful resolution of the conflict was underscored. In this regard, the importance of the Geneva International Discussions was highlighted.”

The sides also reviewed “the challenges related to Georgia’s security and stability” and emphasized “the necessity of upholding the principles of international law as essential for strengthening peace and stability in the region.”

Meeting with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

On December 3, Botchorishvili also met with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Jan Braathu.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry said the parties discussed media freedom challenges in the OSCE region, with Botchorishvili placing “particular emphasis” on what it described as “the deliberate disinformation campaigns targeting Georgia, which are aimed at undermining the country’s stability, and underscored the role of the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media in addressing such threats.”

“Maka Botchorishvili noted that ensuring freedom of expression and a free and pluralistic media environment is one of the main priorities of the Georgian government.”

