Russia Open to Normalizing Ties With Georgia, Sees No Ground for Political Dialogue

Russia is open to normalizing relations with Georgia but sees no prerequisites for resuming political dialogue as long as Tbilisi ties the restoration of diplomatic relations to Moscow’s withdrawal of its recognition of the independence of the occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, Russia’s Foreign Ministry told Izvestia.

“There are no prerequisites for resuming political dialogue between Russia and Georgia, since Tbilisi continues to adhere to the position adopted under the [Mikheil] Saakashvili government, which links the restoration of diplomatic relations to Russia’s renunciation of its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” the ministry said.

“This demand is detrimental to Georgia itself and unrealistic. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that decisions recognizing the statehood of these republics are irreversible,” it added.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Moscow remains open to further steps toward normalizing relations with Georgia to the extent that Tbilisi is prepared to do so.

“The ball is in Georgia’s court, which, as we believe, should be more interested in this than anyone else,” the ministry added.

Tbilisi says it remains committed to peaceful de-occupation and that it will not change its position. Speaking to journalists on December 3 in response to comments by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Irakli Kobakhidze, the Georgian Dream prime minister, said, “We have our red lines linked to the issue of de-occupation,” adding, “this issue is beyond any compromise.” Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly stated that it will not withdraw its recognition of the occupied regions.

Izvestia also cited Petre Mamradze, a former head of the administration of ex-President Eduard Shevardnadze, as saying that he does not foresee the restoration of full diplomatic relations in the near future, while noting continued cooperation in trade, culture and social spheres.

“Dialogue between Moscow and Tbilisi has already taken shape. One could say the sides have tacitly come to terms with this problem [Abkhazia and Tskhinvali]. Meanwhile, they are developing cooperation in other areas – trade, culture, and social sphere. For Georgia, this is very important,” Mamradze told Izvestia.

“The established relations are unlikely to deteriorate,” he added.

The same message was reiterated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on December 4, 2024, when she said Moscow was prepared to normalize relations with Georgia “as far as Tbilisi is ready for it.”

