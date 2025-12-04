Helsinki Commission Urges U.S. to Verify BBC Report, Sanction Those Responsible

The bipartisan leaders of the U.S. Helsinki Commission called on the U.S. government and its democratic allies to verify reports from a recent BBC investigation that Georgian authorities may have used military-grade chemical weapons during the 2024 protests, and to impose relevant sanctions on those responsible.

The statement was issued on December 3 by U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Senator Roger Wicker (MS), Co-Chairman Representative Joe Wilson (SC-02), Ranking Member Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), and Ranking Member Representative Steve Cohen (TN-09).

Citing chemical weapons experts, whistleblowers from Georgia’s riot police and medical professionals, a BBC Eye investigation suggested that an agent known as camite, which France used against Germany during World War I, but which was phased out by 1930 over concerns about its effects, may have been used during the first days of pro-EU demonstrations in Georgia that began on November 28, 2024.

While Georgian authorities acknowledged that an additive was mixed into water cannons, they denied it was camite, dismissing the BBC investigation as “absurd” and “a lie,” and warning the British broadcaster of legal action.

Calling the BBC’s findings “deeply disturbing,” Helsinki Commission leaders said, “Such behavior places Georgian Dream in league with corrupt rulers in Russia and China who fear their own people and will stop at nothing to maintain their grip on power.”

They added, “We continue to urge our colleagues in Congress to pass the MEGOBARI Act, bipartisan legislation that would provide the State Department with additional tools to support the Georgian people’s struggle for freedom.”

The Hill reported on December 3 that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) blocked the advance of the MEGOBARI Act by turning down a request from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) in November to include it in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

