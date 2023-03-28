Georgian Dream Holds Nationwide Conferences  

After the Georgian Dream was forced to withdraw the Russian-inspired bill on “foreign agents” amid mass protests, the ruling party announced of its plans to hold party conferences across the country.

The first such meeting was held on March 28 at the Batumi Drama Theater, and was attended by Georgian Dream Chairman, Irakli Kobakhidze, General Secretary Kakha Kaladze, Executive Secretary Mamuka Mdinaradze and Regional Secretary Dimitri Samkharadze, in addition to local party representatives.

According to the ruling party, the incumbent mayor of Batumi, Archil Chikovani, was elected chairman of the Batumi city organization. On March 29 and 30, Georgian Dream plans to hold conferences in Khulo, Shuakhevi, Keda, Khelvachauri and Kobuleti in the Adjara region. A total of 73 conferences will be held.

Speaking to reporters after the conference, Irakli Kobakhidze said that the meetings were “purely party business” electing the leaders and members of the executive committees of the party’s various city and district organizations. He also noted that the issues of the country’s development were discussed at today’s conference. “It is very important to strengthen the party and prepare it for the 2024 elections,” Kakha Kaladze said.

Today’s conference was held amid protests by opposition activists who came to the Batumi Drama Theatre wearing the T-shirts of Georgia’s imprisoned ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili and Nugzar Putkaradze, the late member of Batumi’s United National Movement City Council. The opposition accused Georgian Dream of putting pressure on Nugzar Putkaradze in order to recruit him before his death. Supporters of the opposition and those of the ruling party engaged in verbal confrontations. Media footage distributed also showed a small physical altercation happen near the Theatre.

