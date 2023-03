Law on “Transparency of Foreign Funding” Passes 76-13 in the First Reading

Despite the ongoing protests and opposition of a large part of society, as well as the calls of international partners, the Georgian Parliament, at its plenary session on March 7, passed a Russian-style bill “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” in the first reading by 76 votes in favor and 13 against.

To be updated…

