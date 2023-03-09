GD Political Council, People’s Power and Parliamentary Majority’s Issue a Joint Statement on Withdrawal of the Draft Law on Agents

Georgian Dream’s Political Council, People’s Power and the Parliamentary majority issued a joint statement saying that as a result of the internal consultations a decision has been taken to withdraw the draft foreign agents’ laws from the Parliament.

“We can see that the adopted bill has caused differences of opinion in society. The machine of lies managed to present the bill in a negative light and to mislead a certain part of the public. The false label of “Russian law” was attached to the bill, and its adoption in the first reading was presented in the eyes of a part of the public as a departure from the European course.”- reads the statement.

The statement reads that “the radical forces were able to involve some of the youth in illegal activities.” It thanks “the heroic law enforcement officers who responded to the violence with patience and the highest standards.”

The joint statement reads: “We should be most concerned about peace, tranquillity and economic development in our country, as well as Georgia’s progress on the path of European integration. Therefore, it is necessary to spend the energy of each of our fellow citizens not on confrontation, but on the development of the country in the right direction.”

