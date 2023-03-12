CSOs Demand Full Investigation into the Disproportionate Use of Force During Recent Protest Rallies

Georgian civil society organizations issue a statement in which they demand the charges against the individuals detained during March 7-9 protests to be dropped. They note that although the detainees have been released, their release from administrative detention does not envisage the termination of the criminal proceedings, which are still ongoing.

CSOs call on the Ministry of the Interior to stop the administrative offence proceedings against all those arrested during the action and whose cases have not been reviewed by the court, and on the Public Prosecutor’s Office – to use the possibility of appeal to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to revoke the court decisions on fines.

The CSOs also call on Special Investigative Service to ensure a full and objective investigation into the use of disproportionate force by law enforcement officers, arbitrary arrests, violence against detainees and other violations.

A total of 169 persons were arrested on administrative charges during the protests rallies against the so-called “Foreign Agents” law supported by the ruling majority.

The statement is signed by GYLA, Transparency International-Georgia, Human Rights Center, Georgian Democracy Initiative, Women’s Initiatives Support Group, ISFED, Rights Georgia, Open Society Georgia Foundation, PHR, Social Justice Center.

