Georgian CSOs Suspend Their Membership to the Open Government Partnership Parliamentary Council Group

Georgian CSOs – IDFI (Institute for Development of Freedom of Information), Transparency International-Georgia, CSI (Civil Society Institute) and GYLA (Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association) announce they are leaving the Consultative Group of the Standing Council of the Open Government Partnership (OGP). They declare that they “no longer see the possibility of continuing the format of cooperation with the parliamentary majority and suspend their membership in the Consultative Group.”

The member organizations of the Consultative Group of the Standing Council of Open Government no longer see the possibility of continuing the format of cooperation with the parliamentary majority and suspend membership in the Consultative Group.

🔍 https://t.co/an1FjeiOC7#OGP pic.twitter.com/Lm22LIHiAT — IDFI (@IDFIGeorgia) March 10, 2023

In a joint statement issued on March 10 CSOs say that the civil sector had been actively cooperating with the Georgian Parliament on fulfilment of the OGP priorities. Local and international NGOs took active part in the work of the Consultative Group and actively cooperated with the Parliament apparatus, parliamentary majority and opposition groups. This work has resulted in concrete reforms on Parliament’s transparency, citizens’ engagement in the legislative process, creation of inclusive environment, innovation and technology development, etc. the main initiator of which was the Georgian civil sector. The statement notes that one of the best examples of success of the civil society cooperation with the Parliament of Georgia was the receipt by the Parliament of Georgia of the OGP Civil Society award at the OGP Global Summit, held in Mexico in October 2015, as well as hosting by Georgia of OGP Summit in 2018.

The statement goes on to note that while CSOs cooperate with the parliamentary majority, support it and provide it with financial assistance in implementing reforms, that same parliamentary majority introduced the Russian-type law on “foreign influence”, aiming at stigmatizing and discrediting CSOs in society, at controlling them and ultimately limiting and abolishing their activities. All of this in spite of the harsh criticism locally, and from Georgian friends and international partners, warning that the law is contrary to Georgia’s European aspirations and democratic principles.

The statement reads: “Although the ruling party withdrew the draft law in response to several days of public protests against it, it clearly confirmed that it remained faithful to the principles of the Russian draft law and that it would conduct a more active public information campaign in support of the law in the future. Based on all of the above, the organizations – members of the Advisory Group of the Permanent Council of Open Governance no longer see the prospect for cooperation with the parliamentary majority in this format, and we suspend membership in the Consultative Group.”

Notably, recently Georgia has been declared non-compliant with the OGP process for two consecutive action plan cycles, as it failed to deliver an action plan in the 2021-2023 and 2022-2024 cycles.

As a result, in line with OGP Policy, Georgia has been placed under review by the OGP Criteria & Standards Subcommittee involving increased scrutiny and support to help address the issues that have led to Georgia being placed under review.

Also Read: