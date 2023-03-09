133 People Arrested on Administrative Charges in March 7-9 Rallies Released

133 people arrested on administrative charges during the March 7-9 rallies against the Russian-style “foreign agents” bill have been released.

The Interior Ministry said that some of the detainees were released after trials, while others were released due to the expiration of their pre-trial detention.

One person who was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, which carries a prison sentence of four to seven years, remains in custody.

The Interior Ministry noted that investigation is underway to identify and arrest those who attacked the police and to uncover other acts of violence during the rally in the area of the parliament building.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)