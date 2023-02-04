The Daily Beat: 3 February

The European Commission published its reports on the alignment of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine with the EU acquis, assessing the three countries’ accession readiness. According to the report, Georgia fares well compared to Moldova and, in certain areas, also Ukraine when it comes to alignment with EU regulations and policies. This analytical report complements the Opinions of the European Commission published in June 2022, which means it does not touch upon the rule of law – one of Georgia’s weak spots – and neither it provides judgment on broader criteria of democracy and good governance.

Government officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, reacted to the publication by predictably saying Georgia deserves the EU candidacy which the Commission refused to grant last summer. Opposition politicians also acknowledged the importance of the report but said important challenges remain with governance, justice, and freedom of the media, and said full implementation of the 12 EU demands is necessary to advance on the EU path.

The U.S. State Department is concerned about the possible resumption of flights between Russia and Georgia, the US State Department officials told the Voice of America, that if the companies at Georgian airports serve aircraft subject to additional import and export controls, they may face sanctions. While the entire Western community has distanced itself from the brutal regime of Moscow, now is not the time to expand interaction with Russia, the Voice of America quotes the US State Department.

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi announced the delivery of 140 tons of security assistance to the Ministry of Defense. “The United States remains committed to the strategic partnership with Georgia and will continue strengthening Georgian Defense Forces,” the Embassy said.

Formula TV, one of the opposition-minded private channels fired its 28 cameramen who were on strike, demanding better pay. The cameramen plan to sue.

Data of the Day

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 9.4% in January, reported the GeoStat, saying inflation was primarily driven by considerable price changes in food, non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, and gas.