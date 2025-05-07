U.S. Embassy Issues Alert Over Bomb Threats at Three Tbilisi Malls

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia has issued in the evening of May 6 a security alert regarding bomb threats targeting three shopping malls in the capital, Tbilisi, advising its staff to avoid the locations until further notice.

The Embassy said that it learnt of bomb threats which were directed at East Point Shopping Mall, Galleria Tbilisi, and Tbilisi Shopping Area. “The Regional Security Office of Embassy Tbilisi has advised all Embassy staff to avoid these locations until further notice,” the Embassy noted, encouraging the public to monitor local media for updates.

Shortly after the embassy’s announcement, the Georgian State Security Service responded to the alleged threats on Facebook, stating that its units were “working on another false report” while emphasizing that the agency was taking all necessary and urgent measures.

In what appeared to be a criticism of the U.S. Embassy, the SSSG urged “representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia to respect the activities of the agencies responsible for security” and called on them to “show more responsibility and refrain from disseminating statements that have not been coordinated with the relevant agencies.”