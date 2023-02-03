U.S. State Department: Resumption of Flights with Russia May Entail Sanctions for Companies Involved

The U.S. Department of State said in the comments for Voice of America that it would be concerned if flights between Russia and Georgia resumed, given the possible sanctions exposure for companies at Georgia’s airports if they were to service aircraft subject to additional import and export controls.

The Voice of America quotes the U.S. Department of State as saying that many Western nations, including the United States, prohibit Russian planes from entering their airspace. It also noted that the entire Western community has distanced itself from Moscow’s brutal regime and that now is no time to increase engagement with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the possible resumption of flights between Georgia and Russia at the official press conference held in Moscow in January.

Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, welcomed Lavrov’s remarks on possible resumption of direct flights, saying that many Georgian citizens were negatively affected by Russia’s unilateral suspension of direct flights in 2019. Kobakhidze said that the resumption of flights was important for Georgian citizens and would therefore be “a welcoming development.”

President Salome Zurabishvili criticized the initiative, calling on the government to comprehensively study the issue of Russian citizens’ migration to Georgia. “We need regulations on labor rights, business registration, buying property, or opening a Russian-language school,” she added.

