EC Publishes Analytical Reports on Alignment with the Acquis

The European Commission has published its reports on the alignment of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine with the EU acquis – its body of common rights and applications. This analytical report complements the Opinions of the European Commission published in June 2022, which dealt only with some key areas of cooperation. This provides an assessment of each of the three countries’ accession readiness.

The reports were compiled based on responses to the EC questionnaires and the information obtained during the dialogue.

The statement of Delegation of the European Union to Georgia says that the Commission will report on progress by the three countries to address the reform priorities identified in the Opinions as part of the next ‘Enlargement package’ due in the autumn. According to the statement, these reports will consider policy developments since June 2022 and till provide policy recommendations regarding the reforms to address for the next period.

The table below provides civil.ge readers with a schematic comparative picture of the three countries’ readiness evaluation according to various chapters.

EC uses four levels of preparedness from least to most prepared: early stage of preparation, some level of preparation, moderately well prepared, good level of preparation EC uses four levels of preparedness from least to most prepared: early stage of preparation, some level of preparation, moderately well prepared, good level of preparation Georgia is assessed as being at early stage of preparation in six areas; Moldova in 12 areas; Ukraine in 8. Georgia is assessed as having some level of preparation in 17 areas, Moldova in 17, and Ukraine in 15. Georgia is assessed as being moderately well prepared in 9 areas, Moldova in 3, and Ukraine in 5. Georgia and Moldova do not have a “good level” marking, Ukraine has a good level in four areas.

Chapters Georgia Moldova Ukraine Chapter 24: Justice, freedom and security some level of preparation some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 5: Public procurement some level of preparation early stage of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 18: Statistics some level of preparation some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 32: Financial control some level of preparation early stage of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 1: Free movement of goods some level of preparation some level of preparation moderately prepared Chapter 2: Free movement of workers early stage of preparation early stage of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 3: Right of establishment and freedom to provide services

moderately prepared some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 4: Free movement of capital moderately prepared some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 6: Company law some level of preparation early stage of preparation some level of preparation

Chapter 7: Intellectual property law some level of preparation some level of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 8: Competition policy early stage of preparation some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 9: Financial services some level of preparation early stage of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 28: Consumer and health protection some level of preparation some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 10: Digital transformation and media some level of preparation some level of preparation moderately prepared Chapter 16: Taxation some level of preparation early stage of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 17: Economic and monetary policy moderately prepared some level of preparation moderately prepared Chapter 19: Social policy and employment some level of preparation early stage of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 20: Enterprise and industrial policy moderately prepared some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 25: Science and research moderately prepared moderately prepared moderately prepared Chapter 26: Education and culture moderately prepared some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 29: Customs union moderately prepared some level of preparation good level of preparation Chapter 14: Transport some level of preparation some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 15: Energy some level of preparation some level of preparation good level of preparation Chapter 21: Trans-European networks some level of preparation some level of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 27: Environment and climate change early stage of preparation early stage of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 11: Agriculture and rural development early stage of preparation early stage of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 12: Food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy some level of preparation some level of preparation moderately prepared Chapter 13: Fisheries some level of preparation early stage of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 22: Regional policy and coordination of structural instruments early stage of preparation early stage of preparation some level of preparation Chapter 33: Financial and budgetary provisions early stage of preparation early stage of preparation early stage of preparation Chapter 30: External relations moderately prepared moderately prepared good level of preparation Chapter 31: Foreign, security and defence policy moderately prepared moderately prepared good level of preparation

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)