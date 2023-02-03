News

EC Publishes Analytical Reports on Alignment with the Acquis

03/02/2023 - 12:13
The European Commission has published its reports on the alignment of Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine with the EU acquis – its body of common rights and applications. This analytical report complements the Opinions of the European Commission published in June 2022, which dealt only with some key areas of cooperation. This provides an assessment of each of the three countries’ accession readiness.

The reports were compiled based on responses to the EC questionnaires and the information obtained during the dialogue.

The statement of Delegation of the European Union to Georgia says that the Commission will report on progress by the three countries to address the reform priorities identified in the Opinions as part of the next ‘Enlargement package’ due in the autumn. According to the statement, these reports will consider policy developments since June 2022 and till provide policy recommendations regarding the reforms to address for the next period.

The table below provides civil.ge readers with a schematic comparative picture of the three countries’ readiness evaluation according to various chapters.

EC uses four levels of preparedness from least to most prepared: early stage of preparation, some level of preparation, moderately well prepared, good level of preparation

Georgia is assessed as being at early stage of preparation in six areas; Moldova in 12 areas; Ukraine in 8.

Georgia is assessed as having some level of preparation in 17 areas, Moldova in 17, and Ukraine in 15.

Georgia is assessed as being moderately well prepared in 9 areas, Moldova in 3, and Ukraine in 5.

Georgia and Moldova do not have a “good level” marking, Ukraine has a good level in four areas.

 

ChaptersGeorgiaMoldovaUkraine
Chapter 24: Justice, freedom and securitysome level of preparationsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 5: Public procurementsome level of preparationearly stage of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 18: Statisticssome level of preparationsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 32: Financial controlsome level of preparationearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 1: Free movement of goodssome level of preparationsome level of preparationmoderately prepared
Chapter 2: Free movement of workersearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 3: Right of establishment and freedom to provide services
moderately preparedsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 4: Free movement of capitalmoderately preparedsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 6: Company lawsome level of preparationearly stage of preparationsome level of preparation

Chapter 7: Intellectual property law		some level of preparationsome level of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 8: Competition policyearly stage of preparationsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 9: Financial servicessome level of preparationearly stage of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 28: Consumer and health protectionsome level of preparationsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 10: Digital transformation and mediasome level of preparationsome level of preparationmoderately prepared
Chapter 16: Taxationsome level of preparationearly stage of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 17: Economic and monetary policymoderately preparedsome level of preparationmoderately prepared
Chapter 19: Social policy and employmentsome level of preparationearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 20: Enterprise and industrial policymoderately preparedsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 25: Science and researchmoderately preparedmoderately preparedmoderately prepared
Chapter 26: Education and culturemoderately preparedsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 29: Customs unionmoderately preparedsome level of preparationgood level of preparation
Chapter 14: Transportsome level of preparation some level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 15: Energysome level of preparationsome level of preparationgood level of preparation
Chapter 21: Trans-European networkssome level of preparationsome level of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 27: Environment and climate changeearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 11: Agriculture and rural developmentearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 12: Food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policysome level of preparationsome level of preparationmoderately prepared
Chapter 13: Fisheriessome level of preparationearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 22: Regional policy and coordination of structural instrumentsearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparationsome level of preparation
Chapter 33: Financial and budgetary provisionsearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparationearly stage of preparation
Chapter 30: External relationsmoderately preparedmoderately preparedgood level of preparation
Chapter 31: Foreign, security and defence policymoderately preparedmoderately preparedgood level of preparation

