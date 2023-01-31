Georgia’s GDP Up 11% in December 2022

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 11 percent year-on-year in December 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 31 January.

Geostat said growth was observed in construction, manufacturing, transportation and storage, financial and insurance activities as well as trade, hotels and restaurants.

A decline was registered in real estate activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Meanwhile, the estimated real GDP growth amounted to 10.1 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Source: Geostat

