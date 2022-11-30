Georgia’s GDP Up 8.3% in October 2022

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 8.3% year-over-year in October 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 30 November.

Geostat said growth was observed in construction; transportation and storage; financial and insurance activities; mining and quarrying; hotels and restaurants; arts, entertainment, and recreation.

Meanwhile, a decline was seen in manufacturing and real estate activities.

Also Read: