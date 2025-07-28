Russia Condemns Protest Against Its ‘Neutral’ Fencers in Tbilisi as ‘Russophobic Antics’

The Russian diplomatic outpost in Georgia condemned what it called “yet another Russophobic antics” by a “well-known group of politically motivated individuals” targeting Russian athletes participating under neutral status in the World Fencing Championship in Tbilisi.

The statement from the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia followed a July 27 rally outside Tbilisi’s Sports Palace, where protesters condemned the participation of Russian athletes in the Tbilisi-held competition. Some of the athletes are linked to the Russian military and sanctioned by Ukraine. Demonstrators also burned a Russian flag at the scene.

“The obvious goal of these provocative actions is to play the anti-Russian card to mobilize supporters of radical forces and to damage Tbilisi’s reputation as the host city,” the Russian Interests Section at the Swiss Embassy in Georgia said on July 28.

The Russian Interests Office in Tbilisi added that it acknowledges the efforts of the organizers to hold the championship at an appropriate level but expects Georgian authorities to take necessary measures to “ensure conditions for fair, non-discriminatory and depoliticized competition.”

24 Russian athletes are participating in the fencing championship in Tbilisi. Among them are Major Sofya Velikaya, Lieutenant Yana Egorian, and Warrant Officer Olga Nikitina, all reportedly honored directly by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Velikaya is also under Ukrainian sanctions.

Their participation follows the International Fencing Federation’s (FIE) decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under “neutral status.” The move was criticized by more than 400 international fencers, who called on the federation to reverse the decision.

The protest in Tbilisi, held in defiance of earlier calls by the Georgian Fencing Federation president to separate sports from politics, was denounced in Moscow, with Russian State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev calling on the Georgian authorities and the FIE to respond to what he called a “well-planned action and provocation.”

“It is very important that the Georgian authorities respond to such an unprecedented provocation not only against Russian athletes, but against the entire sporting community, including the International Fencing Federation. If the country hosting the World Championship undertakes obligations on visa support and security, including for our athletes, then it must bear responsibility for what happened,” Svishchev said.

“The International Federation must respond as well. This was a well-planned action and provocation – we don’t know who orchestrated it, although I read that Ukrainian athletes were preparing a protest, a provocation. Apparently, this was it,” he added.

