Georgia’s GDP Up 8.8% in September 2022

31/10/2022 - 11:26
Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 8.8% year-over-year in September 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 31 October.

Geostat said growth was observed in transportation and storage; information and communication; construction; hotels and restaurants; as well as mining and quarrying.

Meanwhile, a decline was seen in real estate activities.

