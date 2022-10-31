News
Georgia’s GDP Up 8.8% in September 2022
Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 8.8% year-over-year in September 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 31 October.
Geostat said growth was observed in transportation and storage; information and communication; construction; hotels and restaurants; as well as mining and quarrying.
Meanwhile, a decline was seen in real estate activities.
