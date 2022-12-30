Georgia’s GDP Up 9.3% in November 2022

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 9.3 percent year-on-year in November 2022, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 30 December.

Geostat said growth was observed in construction, transportation and storage, financial and insurance activities, mining and quarrying, trade, hotels and restaurants.

A decline was registered in manufacturing and real estate activities.

Meanwhile, in January-November 2022, the estimated real GDP growth rate amounted to 10 percent year-on-year.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)