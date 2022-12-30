Hearing on Saakashvili’s Case Postponed to January 9

Another court hearing on imprisoned ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s case, which was scheduled for today to deliberate on whether to defer or suspend Saakashvili’s case due to his grave health, has been postponed to January 9.

Mikheil Saakashvili’s defense lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze told reporters that he was notified that judge Giorgi Arevadze went out to deliberate on one of the high-profile cases and therefore, the hearing was postponed.

Khachapuridze noted that the defense planned to submit the documents proving the remarks made by David Smith, American toxicologist, who testified before the court on December 29, saying that Saakashvili was likely poisoned with heavy metals in March, before he was admitted to the Vivamed clinic.

“Saakashvili’s case has nothing to do with justice. It is a usual war, and this war has the only goal – Saakashvili must die,” the defense lawyer told reporters.

After David Smith, Tamar Abashidze, a neurologist of the Vivamed clinic, also testified in court yesterday. She stated that Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition from a neurological point of view is “severe”.

Parallel to the court proceedings, civic activists, former and active politicians, and former high-ranking officials call on the authorities to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili abroad for treatment. Some members of society have appealed to President Salome Zurabishvili to pardon Mikheil Saakashvili.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)