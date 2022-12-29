Justice Minister, Diplomats Discuss Saakashvili

On December 28, the Minister of Justice of Georgia, Rati Bregadze met the representatives of the diplomatic missions of the United States, the European Union, and its member countries accredited in Georgia to discuss imprisoned former president Mikheil Saakashvili’s state of health. The meeting occurred on the eve of the hearing in the Tbilisi City Court, which is to address the defense motion for Saakashvili’s release or relocation on health grounds.

The Ministry said it provided the diplomats with “comprehensive information” regarding the conditions, care, and treatment that former president Mikheil Saakashvili has received while incarcerated.

“It is the priority of the Ministry of Justice to ensure the highest level of transparency. Public and other stakeholders will continue to receive information regarding the issue,” the Justice Ministry added.

“We met with the Minister of Justice regarding the case of Mikheil Saakashvili. We discussed ongoing procedures and health issues. I can’t go into the details,” Interpressnews quoted Ambassador Peter Fischer of Germany, based on his comment to Formula TV. Other diplomats did not comment.

Member of the political council of the United National Movement (UNM), Khatia Dekanoidze said the diplomats used the meeting for the “démarche ” – a joint initiative to convey the wishes of their states and organizations – concerning Saakashvili. This was not formally confirmed by the diplomats.

