Another Hearing on Saakashvili’s Case to be Held on December 30

Another court hearing on the imprisoned third president Mikheil Saakashvili’s case will be held tomorrow, on December 30. The court will continue to deliberate on whether to defer or suspend Saakashvili’s case due to his grave health.

Today, an American toxicologist, David Smith testified before the court, saying that Saakashvili was likely poisoned with heavy metals in March, before he was admitted to the Vivamed clinic.

After David Smith, Tamar Abashidze, a neurologist of the Vivamed clinic, testified in court. She stated that Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition from a neurological point of view is “severe”.

Mikheil Saakashvili refused to participate remotely in today’s court hearing due to his grave health.

Parallel to the court proceedings, civil activists, former and active politicians, and former high-ranking officials call on the authorities to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili abroad for treatment. Some members of society have appealed to President Salome Zurabishvili to pardon Mikheil Saakashvili.

