Special Penitentiary Service Releases Footage of Saakashvili

Citing “high public interest,” the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia released footage of imprisoned ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili taken during different periods at Viva Medi Clinic.

The video, which is roughly 10 minutes long, depicts scenes that show the ex-President in various states of health. He can also be seen arguing with staff and throwing objects at them several times throughout the video. Notably, the video also shows Saakashvili falling out of bed at times and in the final 20 seconds – dated 12 December 2022 – using a walker.

“In the mentioned video, Mikheil Saakashvili’s simulated actions are clearly visible, the purpose of which is to hinder the implementation of justice, to mislead society, and international partners,” the statement asserted.

“The video footage reflects the state’s attitude towards Mikheil Saakashvili, as well as Mikheil Saakashvili’s attitude towards the medical staff, in particular, the facts of abuse and aggressive behavior on his part,” the agency noted.

