U.S. State Department Says Gov’t is Responsible for Saakashvili’s Treatment

In his daily press briefing on December 20, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price responded to a question about the deteriorating health of Georgia’s imprisoned former president, Mikheil Saakashvili.

“It is a responsibility of the Georgian Government to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity, including by providing all necessary medical and psychological treatment as recommended by the independent public defenders’ medical experts. They should ensure, of course, that his human rights are protected, and that he is receiving every bit of care that he needs,” Spokesperson Price said.

Spokesperson Price’s remarks came just hours before Mikheil Saakashvili’s long-awaited trial, which is scheduled for December 22. The court will deliberate on whether Saakashvili’s sentence should be suspended or deferred because of his rapidly deteriorating health.

Also Read: