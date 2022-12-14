European Parliament Adopts Report on Georgia’s AA Implementation

On 14 December, the European Parliament (EP) adopted the report on the implementation of the EU-Georgia Association Agreement (AA) with 430 votes in favor and 52 against.

Below are the takeaways from the report:

Political Dialogue and Elections:

The European Parliament “regrets that deep polarization continues to be the defining feature of Georgia’s political environment” and called on all political stakeholders to “refrain from any divisive and aggressive rhetoric, and to unite their forces in order to avoid jeopardizing their key goal of Georgia’s EU membership through the implementation of ambitious democratic, judicial and anti-corruption reforms.”

To that end, the EP emphasized the “need to build and increase trust among all political and institutional stakeholders, as well as between them and the Georgian people,” while also reiterating that the EU-broked April 19 Agreement continues to present a “pathway toward strengthening democracy and the rule of law and reducing polarization in Georgia and are therefore reflect in the 2021-2027 EU-Georgia Association Agenda.”

In relation to the Court’s decision to convict Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, the leaders of the opposition Lelo for Georgia party, the EP emphasized that the “use of the court’s verdict to strip Japaridze of his parliamentary mandate is a clear demonstration of politicized justice” and stressed that “further convictions of political leaders will contradict the declared intentions to reduce polarization.”

Significantly, the report also called on Georgian political leaders to halt “aggressive verbal attacks” on MEPs and representatives of Euro-Atlantic partners like the EU and the U.S., as well as the “baseless and harmful rhetoric” about attempts by international partners to open up a second front in Georgia.

In reference to elections, the report called on authorities to complete the country’s electoral reforms and address “persistent shortcomings” in electoral campaigns and the conduct of elections in time for the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections, and in line with the OSCE/ODIHR recommendations.

In particular, it urged authorities to resolve issues of “pressure on voters and candidates by public officials and electoral contestants and allegations of intimidation, coercion, and vote-buying, and on the misuse of administrative resources during the electoral process.”

Notably, in relation to electoral reforms, the report expressed its regret that the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED) was excluded from participating in the electoral reforms working group by the Georgian Dream party and called for its inclusion.

The report also underscored the need to “eliminate the excessive influence of vested interests in the economic, political and public life” in line with the European Commission’s 12 recommendations and specifically named former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili in that context.

It also reiterated its call on authorities to release ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili and allow him to receive medical treatment abroad on “humanitarian grounds and as a means of reducing political polarization.”

Read the full report here.

