EU Parliament: No EU Membership for Georgia until Changing Authoritarian Course

The European Parliament said in a July 19 social media post that “Georgia cannot join the EU until its government changes its authoritarian course,” adding that it “does not recognise Georgia’s current government.”

Sharing its July 9 report, the EU’s top legislative body said the country’s “EU path is effectively suspended until fair elections happen,” noting that it “stands with the Georgian people.”

The European Parliament’s remarks come as Georgia’s visa-free travel with the EU becomes a hot topic, with the EU Commission warning of suspension unless eight recommendations are met and the ruling party appearing unwilling to fulfill them.

On July 18, the EU Delegation to Georgia issued a social media post, noting “no progress since the Commission December 2024 report” and “further backsliding on fundamental rights and non-discrimination,” warning that “full visa suspension may follow” if issues remain unresolved. GD has until the end of summer to report back. The recommendations include repealing laws targeting civil society and LGBT rights, strengthening anti-corruption efforts, and safeguarding fundamental freedoms.

“Visa-free travel is based on mutual commitments,” outgoing French Ambassador Sheraz Gasri wrote in her repost of the EU Delegation’s message, adding that “visa suspension mechanism is the pre-agreed procedure to get back on track when commitments are broken.”

“Mutual respect is essential to protect our mutual benefits,” the diplomat noted.

Unlike most EU foreign policy decisions, suspending visa-free travel does not require unanimity among all 27 member states. Instead, a qualified majority, at least 15 out of 27, with 65% of the population, can approve the move.

The EU has already suspended visa-free travel for diplomatic travel holders. In June, Kobakhidze admitted he had to use a visa to travel to one of the European countries, but did not specify which country.

Observers have noted that visa-free travel has been one of Georgia’s key achievements, with its benefits extending far beyond tourism, boosting economic and labor exchange, improving access to healthcare for Georgians, and strengthening ties among families separated by economic migration. 42 Georgian CSOs said in a July 16 statement that the full responsibility for possible visa suspension “lies with the [Bidzina] Ivanishvili government.”

