Two Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge that two Georgian fighters, Misha Kaplanishvili and Aleksandre Martiashvili, were killed on 21 October while fighting in Ukraine.

The MFA noted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed and is carrying out the necessary steps to bring the bodies of both soldiers back to Georgia for their respective funerals.

According to media reports, Kaplanishvili had been fighting near the city of Luhansk. Martiashvili meanwhile, is reported to have died while fighting near Kherson.

By unofficial calculation, the deaths of Kaplanishvili and Martiashvili bring the death toll of Georgian citizens killed while fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, to 18.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)