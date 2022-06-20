Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Aluda Zviadauri, another fighter from Georgia, was killed in Ukraine on June 18 according to long-time Georgian fighter Vano Nadiradze.

Nadim Khmaladze, another Georgian also fighting in Ukraine, told TV Pirveli that Zviadauri died on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk city in Luhansk Oblast, while attempting to save the life of an injured fellow soldier during a firefight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Civil.ge that the Georgian Ambassador in Ukraine is informed and has started the necessary procedures to return the body to Georgia.

