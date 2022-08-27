Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge that another Georgian fighter, whose identity has not been shared, was killed in Ukraine.

The Ministry also denoted that the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine has been informed. The Georgian Embassy in Ukraine is in the process of informing the deceased’s family and working on transporting his body back to Georgia.

Romeo Parulava, who is also fighting in Ukraine, told TV Pirveli that the fighter was killed in the midst of battle, and three other Georgians, as well as one Ukrainian, were injured alongside him.

According to Parulava, the three Georgian fighters and one Ukrainian have been taken to the hospital for treatment and are doing well.

