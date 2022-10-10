The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge on 10 October that another Georgian fighter was killed in Ukraine.

According to media reports, the killed fighter is Edisher Kvaratskhelia, who was a member of the 25th separate motorized rifle division ‘КИЇВСЬКА РУСЬ’ (Kievan Rus).

Kvaratskhelia had been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 and was also a participant in the 2008 Russo-Georgian August War.

By unofficial calculation, this is the 16th Georgian citizen who has died in combat after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

