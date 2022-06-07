One More Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine War

Giorgi Grigolia, another fighter hailing from Georgia, was killed a few days ago near the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Media reports about Grigolia’s passing emerged on June 6.

Mtavari Arkhi TV cited Grigolia’s family as saying that they are still working repatriate the body of the deceased.

They said Grigolia — a citizen of both Ukraine and Georgia — had been living in Ukraine for the last 16 years with his wife, child, and father.

The Georgian Embassy in Ukraine confirmed that they are helping the family to repatriate the body of the deceased.

Also Read: