Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Berdia Jokhadze, another fighter from Georgia, was killed in Ukraine on 12 August, according to his sister, Bela Jokhadze.

Per his sister, Jokhadze succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the “use of chemical weapons” while fighting in the Kherson Oblast.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the representatives of the Government of Ukraine and Georgia, my brother’s comrades, friends, and relatives, for standing by my side and for the timely return of my brother to his homeland,” she said.

Jokhadze will be brought back to Georgia on 19 August.

