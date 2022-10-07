Court Orders State to Pay GEL 100,000 to Ethnic Azeri Woman’s Children over Honor Crime

The Union Sapari announced on October 7 that the Tbilisi City Court ordered the state to pay a GEL 100,000 (USD 35,783) compensation to the children of Khanum Jeiranova, an ethnic Azeri woman who died in 2014 shortly after enduring public humiliation and violence in her community.

Sapari noted that the organization had demanded payment of GEL 100,000 (USD 35,783) to each child, but the court rejected their demand and ordered the state to pay a total of GEL 100,000 to both children.

Sapari applied to court shortly after the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), an independent United Nations body, adopted a decision that claimed that Georgia “failed to offer effective protection, and to take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against Ms. Jeiranova as a woman.”

The Committee also noted that the state had to carry out an effective investigation, on the one hand, and provide adequate compensation to Jeiranova’s children, on the other.

Background

In April 2022, eight years after the incident, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia filed charges against three persons over honor crimes against Khanum Jeiranova. Sapari noted that five persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that on September 16, 2014, in the village of Lambalo, Eastern Sagarejo municipality, three persons grabbed Jeiranova out of her car, beat her, and forcibly took her to the village center, where they insulted her publicly.

“They believed they had the right to influence the will of the victim as a woman and control her fate,” the prosecution said, arguing the suspects’ actions were also motivated by discrimination.

It added that Jeiranova killed herself as a result of the actions on September 18, 2014.

