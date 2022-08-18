Tskhinvali Reduces Georgian Citizen’s Sentence to 3.8 Years

Mamuka Chkhikvadze’s sentence for drug smuggling and “illegal border crossing” in occupied Tskhinvali has been reduced to three years and eight months in prison, per Tskhinvali-based RES media.

Chkhikvadze was arrested in December 2021 for violating “the state border” by occupation forces near Zemo Nikozi village, a Tbilisi-controlled settlement just south of occupied Tskhinvali town. In May 2022, he was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

According to RES, on August 4, the Tskhinvali “district court” found Chkhikvadze guilty of committing crimes under Articles 322 (1), illegal border crossing, and 229.1 (2), drug smuggling, of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Chkhikvadze had reportedly been trying to smuggle more than four grams of marijuana into the occupied region. Per the article, the smuggling of narcotics can be punished in the region by a prison term of 3 to 7 years, and in some cases 15 to 20 years.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)