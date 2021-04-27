Russia-backed forces carry out illegal 'borderization' in Takhtisdziri village. April 23, 2021. Photo: Screengrab from video uploaded by David Katsarava, anti-occupation activist.
‘Borderization’ Incidents Reported at Tskhinvali Dividing Line

27/04/2021 - 10:21
85 1 minute read

The Georgian State Security Service (SSG) confirmed to Civil.ge that occupying forces are carrying out illegal “borderization” in three Georgian villages, including Takhtisdziri, Dirbi, and Ghogheti – all located in Kareli municipality of the Shida Kartli region, adjacent to the dividing line between Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia and the rest of Georgia.

Georgian media reported that the Moscow-backed forces have been placing wooden support poles in Dirbi and Takhtisdziri since April 19, where barbed wire and fences, surrounding some 15 acres of land, are expected to be laid. The occupation forces then reportedly arrived in Ghogheti village on April 25.

The Security Service said the “borderization” incidents will be raised at the 99th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting in Ergneti scheduled to take place on April 27.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

27/04/2021 - 10:21
