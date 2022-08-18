Tskhinvali Opts to Open Crossing Points on a Monthly Basis

Kremlin-backed authorities in the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia have decided to allow for the opening of two checkpoints along the dividing line with Georgia proper, from the 20th – 30th day of each month from 10:00-20:00.

Tskhinvali leader Alan Gagloev’s press service reported on 18 August, the crossing points that will open are Odzisi, which connects the ethnic majority occupied Akhalgori district with Tbilisi-controlled Mtskheta Municipality, and Sinaguri, connecting the occupied Java district with Tbilisi-administered Sachkhere Municipality.

The press release stated that because crossing points “were closed for a long period” the Tskhinvali authorities have decided to allow border crossings with expired passes until November 31, 2022.

Background on Crossing Point Closures Kremlin-backed authorities in Tskhinvali began to close down the crossing points in September 2019, citing threats coming from Tbilisi amid the Chorchana-Tsnelisi crisis over the Georgian police checkpoint near the occupation line. They first restricted access to the Sinaguri and Odzisi crossing points, the latter having served up to 400 crossings on average per day prior to the closure. Later in 2020, citing the COVID-19 outbreak, incumbent leader Anatoly Bibilov’s administration closed all five crossing points with Georgia proper, exposing the residents of the occupied region to a severe humanitarian situation, chiefly caused by delayed medical transfers to Tbilisi-controlled territory. Georgia’s State Ministry for Reconciliation, overseeing occupied regions, reported in November 2020 that the closure had claimed the lives of 16 people over delayed medical transfers.

