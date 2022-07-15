Foreign Minister Meets With NATO Liaison Office Head in Georgia

The Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili met with the Head of the NATO Liaison Office in Georgia, Alexander Vinnikov, on July 14 to discuss Georgia-NATO cooperation.

The pair met in Tbilisi to consider the nation’s integration into NATO, particularly in the context of the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid where the alliance presented its new strategic concept pledging to continue developing its partnership with Georgia. Along this line, the summit’s “positive impact” on the country was highlighted.

Per the Foreign Ministry, “Special attention was focused on the adoption of a set of tailored support measures for Georgia and on the need to reflect the relevance of the Open Door Policy and Georgia’s membership perspectives in the new strategic concept of NATO.”

Overall, the significance of “speeding up the integration process” was underscored.

