NATO Says Georgia’s Security Intertwined with its Own

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 2022 Strategic Concept pledged to continue developing its partnership with Georgia and reaffirmed its 2008 Bucharest Summit decision that the country will eventually become a member of the Alliance.

“We will continue to develop our partnerships with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine to advance our common interest in Euro-Atlantic peace, stability and security,” reads the concept.

The document emphasized that “the security of countries aspiring to become members of the Alliance is intertwined with our own. We strongly support their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“We will strengthen political dialogue and cooperation with those who aim to join the Alliance, help strengthen their resilience against malign interference, build their capabilities, and enhance our practical support to advance their Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” it added.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the concept, adopted at June 29-30 Madrid Summit, is “the blueprint for the Alliance in a more dangerous and competitive world.”

Russia “Most Significant Threat”

In the Strategic Concept, NATO Allies underlined that “the Russian Federation is the most significant and direct threat to Allies’ security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.” They said Moscow “seeks to establish spheres of influence and direct control through coercion, subversion, aggression and annexation. It uses conventional, cyber and hybrid means against us and our partners.”

The Strategic Concept also asserted that “Moscow’s military build-up, including in the Baltic, Black and Mediterranean Sea regions, along with its military integration with Belarus, challenge our security and interests.”

NATO also noted that “the Western Balkans and the Black Sea region are of strategic importance for the

Alliance. We will continue to support the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of interested countries in these regions.” “We will enhance efforts to bolster their capabilities to address the distinct threats and challenges they face and boost their resilience against malign third-party interference and coercion.”

