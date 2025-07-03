Putin and Macron held their first telephone conversation in three years

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held their first telephone conversation in almost three years. According to TASS, the Russian leader emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine is a direct consequence of Western policy, which has been establishing an anti-Russian springboard in Ukraine for many years. Putin noted the need for a comprehensive settlement, including the elimination of the root causes of the conflict and considering the realities on the ground. TASS reports that the sides discussed tensions in the Middle East, including the confrontation between Iran and Israel, as well as U.S. strikes on Iranian targets. They stressed the importance of diplomacy and expressed support for Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy in compliance with its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Putin and Macron agreed to continue contacts and emphasized the special responsibility of Russia and France as members of the UN Security Council (TASS).

Tensions between Moscow and Baku continue to escalate

Tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan have escalated after the arrest in Baku of two journalists from Sputnik Azerbaijan, Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov. According to TASS, the Russian Foreign Ministry demanded their immediate release, handing a verbal note to the Azerbaijani ambassador in Moscow. The arrests are linked to an investigation into the alleged illegal financing of the agency. Earlier, six Azerbaijani nationals were detained in Yekaterinburg on charges of involvement in an organized criminal group. Two of them, brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, died in custody, and their bodies were sent to Azerbaijan. Baku responded with a diplomatic protest, canceled cultural events involving Russia, and suspended interparliamentary contacts. Moscow expressed concern and claimed that third parties were trying to disrupt bilateral relations (TASS).

Kornilov: NATO scares Europe with Russia to feed the American military-industrial complex

In his article on RIA Novosti, Russian political analyst Vladimir Kornilov notes a sharp intensification of the anti-Russian information campaign in Europe. He believes that Western media outlets are daily instilling fear in the population of an “inevitable Russian attack,” turning this into the basis of political and economic policy. According to the article, mass hysteria surrounding the “Russian threat” is being used to justify the increase in military budgets of EU countries – under pressure from the U.S. and in the interests of the American military-industrial complex. Kornilov cites examples from the Financial Times in which Russia is portrayed as an aggressor. He also comments on statements by European politicians and what he considers to be absurd explanations of the need for militarization. The political analyst notes that Vladimir Putin called NATO’s rhetoric “shameless lies” aimed at deceiving its own citizens and redirecting funds to defense needs (ria.ru).

U.S. cuts aid to Ukraine: air defense on the brink, front line under threat – analysis by Russian war correspondent

In his article on RIA Novosti, Russian war correspondent Andrei Kots comments on the latest news surrounding the White House’s suspension of supplies of a number of key weapons to Ukraine, including AIM-120 missiles for the NASAMS air defense system. According to him, the decision was made in the interests of the U.S. Army: after three years of aid to Kyiv, the Pentagon has significantly depleted its own reserves and is now forced to focus on replenishing them. According to Kots, although the Norwegian company Kongsberg is launching missile production on its territory, actual deliveries are a matter for the future. Until then, he claims, Ukrainian air defense will be in acute shortage. The author believes that this will not lead to an immediate collapse of Ukraine’s armed forces, but it will sharply reduce their air capabilities. This will give Russia freedom of action for its aviation and could accelerate the advance of the front (ria.ru).

Escalation of relations with Azerbaijan prompts Russian State Duma to discuss a ban on diasporas

The State Duma is discussing an initiative to restrict or ban the activities of ethnic diasporas in Russia. This is in response to the conflict with Azerbaijan that followed the detention of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg accused of participating in an ethnic organized crime group, during which two ethnic Azerbaijanis died. Marina Akhmedova, a member of the Human Rights Council, proposed “abolishing diasporas,” citing their extralegal status. The Just Russia party advocates a complete ban on ethnic and national associations. The Communist Party and the Liberal Democratic Party are calling for tighter control and the elimination of foreign influence, proposing the registration of such structures. However, United Russia sees no need to change the legislation, emphasizing that diasporas can be a tool of influence for Russia itself. According to an article in Kommersant, the opinions of deputies differ sharply, and the legal status of diasporas remains unclear (kommersant.ru).