PM Attends NATO Madrid Summit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is currently in Madrid to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Summit held on June 28-30.

The summit brings together NATO leaders to discuss current challenges, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing influence, as well as the Strategic Concept, which will define NATO’s strategic direction for the next decade and beyond.

PM Garibashvili announced before departing that “we expect to have all the progress made by our country over these years duly acknowledged.”

“I will have high-level meetings with European leaders and believe that the country has had huge progress even towards integrating with NATO. We jointly inaugurated the Joint Training Centrer of NATO in Krtsanisi and I believe that the country did its best to further increase the interroperability of our army [with NATO].”

Yesterday the Prime Minister appeared at the reception dinner hosted by Spanish King Felipe VI. which was attended by over 40 governments.

Besides Georgia, leaders from partner countries of Australia, Finland, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, New Zealand, Ukraine, as well as the EU joined the Allies in Madrid.

