Georgian PM, German Chancellor Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today, discussed Georgia’s EU membership application and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

PM Garibashvili expressed hope that Germany will support Georgia as the EU considers its membership application, considering Berlin’s important role in the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the country, the Georgian PM’s administration said.

The two officials also touched upon the worsening security environment in Eastern Europe amid hostilities in Ukraine, according to the report. The Georgian PM stressed the importance of joint efforts by the international community and world leaders to end the war as soon as possible.

